COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 108,600 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 42,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,057. COMSovereign has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Get COMSovereign alerts:

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative return on equity of 448.29% and a negative net margin of 1,117.82%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

About COMSovereign

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.