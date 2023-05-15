Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.
CONN opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
