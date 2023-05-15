Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.53. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conn’s will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

Conn’s Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 128,103 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Stories

