Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.6% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $227.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.48. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -698.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

