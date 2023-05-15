Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 232,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.
