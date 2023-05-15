Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the April 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 991,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellium by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,604,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 446,722 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,934,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,822,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,742,000 after acquiring an additional 289,631 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,505,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,821,000 after acquiring an additional 232,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,700,000 after acquiring an additional 730,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Constellium Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. 1,515,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. Constellium has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Constellium will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

