Constitution Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Constitution Capital LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,748,259 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $192,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,765,352 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,652,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.65. The stock had a trading volume of 148,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,417. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

