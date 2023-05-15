Constitution Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Constitution Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,453. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $297.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

