Constitution Capital LLC Lowers Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.7% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in TJX Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.01. 1,760,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,885,056. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day moving average of $78.07.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

