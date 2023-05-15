Constitution Capital LLC Sells 5,370 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Constitution Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SYY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

