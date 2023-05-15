Contrasting Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) & BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM – Get Rating) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aptorum Group and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptorum Group N/A N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma -546.34% N/A -73.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aptorum Group and BridgeBio Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptorum Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma 0 0 9 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aptorum Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,232.36%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 96.49%. Given Aptorum Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Aptorum Group is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

2.4% of Aptorum Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Aptorum Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.6% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptorum Group and BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptorum Group $1.30 million 9.45 -$9.80 million N/A N/A BridgeBio Pharma $77.78 million 27.96 -$481.18 million ($2.84) -4.77

Aptorum Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BridgeBio Pharma.

Summary

Aptorum Group beats BridgeBio Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs. It operates through the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. The Therapeutics segment seeks to develop drug molecules and certain technologies for the treatment and diagnosis of human disease conditions. The Non-Therapeutics segment encompasses diagnostics projects including a novel molecular-based rapid pathogen identification and detection diagnostics, AML Clinic, and sale of natural supplements. Its pipeline include Smart-Act, Acticule, RPIDD, Nativus, and Claves series. The company was founded by Ian Huen on September 13, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

