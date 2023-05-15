Contrasting Reed’s (REED) & Its Rivals

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Reed’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$50.78 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.25
|Reed’s Competitors
|$70.74 billion
|$444.17 million
|13.53
Institutional and Insider Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|109
|540
|981
|69
|2.59
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.22, indicating that their average share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.