Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stake Cut by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CORT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,647. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

