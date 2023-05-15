Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 3.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

COST stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $501.39. 286,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $492.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

