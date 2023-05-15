Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,751,700 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the April 15th total of 42,348,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,167.0 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Country Garden stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Friday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

