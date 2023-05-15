CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Update

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 127,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $26.69 on Monday. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $45.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.31.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMTS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 115,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CPI Card Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CPI Card Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

