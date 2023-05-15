Credit Suisse Group Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.59) to GBX 2,850 ($35.96) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,032.88.

Experian Stock Performance

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.18. 38,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $38.71.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

