Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $76.39 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $76.39 million and approximately $25.00 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003648 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000659 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008485 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

