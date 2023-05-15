Critical Analysis: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) versus Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB – Get Rating) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and BM Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kentucky Bancshares $58.66 million N/A $11.70 million N/A N/A BM Technologies $83.60 million 0.42 -$780,000.00 ($0.09) -32.89

Kentucky Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BM Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kentucky Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BM Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kentucky Bancshares and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 226.58%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Kentucky Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Kentucky Bancshares and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kentucky Bancshares N/A N/A N/A BM Technologies -0.80% -0.02% -0.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Kentucky Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kentucky Bancshares beats BM Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kentucky Bancshares

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial, agricultural, and real estate loans to small-to-medium-sized industrial, service, and agricultural businesses; and residential mortgages, installments, and other loans to individual and other non-commercial customers. In addition, it provides credit cards and other consumer-oriented financial services; brokerage services, annuities, life and long-term care insurance, personal trust, and agency services; and Internet banking services, such as bill payment. The company has operations in Bourbon, Clark, Elliott, Fayette, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Rowan, Scott, Woodford, and other counties in Kentucky. Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Paris, Kentucky.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc. is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks. The company was founded by Luvleen Sidhu in May 2016 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

