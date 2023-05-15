Critical Contrast: Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teledyne Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Teledyne Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teledyne Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.92%. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $485.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.17%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than Leonardo DRS.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 17.18% 8.09% 4.60% Teledyne Technologies 13.67% 10.98% 6.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Teledyne Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.65 billion 1.49 $405.00 million $2.16 7.00 Teledyne Technologies $5.52 billion 3.50 $788.60 million $15.80 26.01

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Leonardo DRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teledyne Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats Leonardo DRS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Rating)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Teledyne Technologies

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.