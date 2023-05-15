Critical Survey: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) versus Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biogen and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 30.99% 19.60% 10.25% Revolution Medicines -744.36% -41.68% -34.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biogen and Revolution Medicines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 0 5 21 0 2.81 Revolution Medicines 0 2 6 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $328.38, indicating a potential upside of 5.79%. Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $31.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Biogen.

Biogen has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Biogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Biogen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biogen and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $10.10 billion 4.45 $3.05 billion $21.54 14.41 Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 80.83 -$248.71 million ($3.04) -8.85

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats Revolution Medicines on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis. The company was founded by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, Walter Gilbert, and Phillip Allen Sharp in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

