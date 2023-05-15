Critical Survey: Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) vs. Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Rating) and Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Savara and Pacira BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Savara alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savara 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pacira BioSciences 0 1 6 0 2.86

Savara presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.63%. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus price target of $62.73, indicating a potential upside of 49.74%. Given Pacira BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pacira BioSciences is more favorable than Savara.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Savara has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira BioSciences has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.5% of Savara shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Savara shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Pacira BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Savara and Pacira BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savara N/A -31.28% -25.00% Pacira BioSciences -1.56% 10.12% 4.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Savara and Pacira BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savara $260,000.00 873.04 -$38.15 million ($0.25) -7.96 Pacira BioSciences $669.17 million 2.88 $15.91 million ($0.27) -155.15

Pacira BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Savara. Pacira BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savara, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences beats Savara on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Savara

(Get Rating)

Savara Inc., formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients. Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor. It is developing Molgradex for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis, a rare lung disease. AIR001 is a sodium nitrite solution for inhalation via nebulization. AIR001 is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, also known as diastolic heart failure or heart failure with preserved systolic function.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.