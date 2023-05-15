Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.06

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.06 and last traded at $114.52, with a volume of 1042330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.07.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

