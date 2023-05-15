Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,060,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the April 15th total of 18,040,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research lowered Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.71. 359,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,545. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter worth $582,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,542,000 after buying an additional 77,255 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 116,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67,286 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 55,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

