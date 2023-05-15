Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 175,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 762,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $588.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

Insider Activity

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $181.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 19.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu purchased 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Featured Articles

