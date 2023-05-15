CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,042,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $135,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $141.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.09. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.18.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CYBR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

