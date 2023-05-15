Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Down 3.6%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 199,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,089,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a current ratio of 9.26. The stock has a market cap of $995.80 million, a P/E ratio of -749.00 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. Cytek Biosciences had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 0.98%. Analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,664,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,524,270.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Patrik Jeanmonod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,978.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,664,439 shares in the company, valued at $88,524,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,710. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 514.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

