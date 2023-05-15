Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director John T. Henderson Sells 4,166 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.95. 618,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.24. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 64.4% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 457,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 215,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 25,476 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.