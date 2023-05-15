Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF) Short Interest Update

Dali Foods Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DLLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,778,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 1,548,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dali Foods Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DLLFF remained flat at C$0.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. Dali Foods Group has a 1 year low of C$0.40 and a 1 year high of C$0.42.
About Dali Foods Group
