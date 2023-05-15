Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 6.7%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.19. 46,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 734,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of -2.08.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,233,660 shares in the company, valued at $22,267,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,497,262.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,233,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,267,563. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,126 shares of company stock worth $521,156. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.