DeepOnion Achieves Market Capitalization of $760,698.52 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $760,698.52 and approximately $121.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00064366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00128146 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00032539 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00040266 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,703 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

