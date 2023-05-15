DeepOnion (ONION) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122.21

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $767,543.80 and approximately $122.21 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00128271 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00032629 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00040288 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003744 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,918,669 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

