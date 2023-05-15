Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Up 18.3% in April

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,762,000 after purchasing an additional 288,017 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,189,000 after purchasing an additional 686,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE:DK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 392,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. StockNews.com began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

