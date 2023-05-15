Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in April

Delic Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DELCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Delic Stock Performance
Shares of DELCF remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 151,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,950. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03. Delic has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Delic
