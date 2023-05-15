Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) rose 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 282,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 687,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.58.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 12.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.