DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Short Interest Down 14.0% in April

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS DNZOY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DENSO has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). DENSO had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DENSO will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

