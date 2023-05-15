Desjardins Raises WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$203.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

WSP Global Stock Down 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.34. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $133.72.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

