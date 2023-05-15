dForce USD (USX) Price Down 1.9% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003675 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.34 million and $2,172.01 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00322416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013016 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000863 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,596,142 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01811739 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $241.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

