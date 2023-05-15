DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.75. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in DHI Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DHI Group by 254.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 431,395 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 108.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 342,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 170.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 284,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

