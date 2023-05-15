DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.44

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 123435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

DIAGNOS Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.09.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

