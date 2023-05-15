Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $535.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.47. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 198.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 236,347 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 603,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 420,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 285,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $6,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

