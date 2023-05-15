Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Digimarc Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of DMRC stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $535.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.47. Digimarc has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $28.15.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 198.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Digimarc
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digimarc (DMRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.