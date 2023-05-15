Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Cut by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,638 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,849,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 349,545 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.23. 19,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

