DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DLHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
DLH Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.41. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH
About DLH
DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DLH (DLHC)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.