DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DLH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.41. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

About DLH

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in DLH by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DLH during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.