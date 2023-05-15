Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,707,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 2,143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,690.0 days.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. Dollarama has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $64.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

