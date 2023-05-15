Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys 101,228 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.08% of Capital Product Partners worth $22,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Price Performance

Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.65. 15,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Capital Product Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Capital Product Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

