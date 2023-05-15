Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Buys Shares of 260,000 Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.71% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global Ship Lease by 4,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GSL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. The stock had a trading volume of 228,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,934. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $685.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $165.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.43 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Global Ship Lease

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.