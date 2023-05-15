Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,794,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,144 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold comprises about 3.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.05% of Eldorado Gold worth $81,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 679,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,374. Eldorado Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.