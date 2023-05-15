Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. CNA Financial comprises 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.36% of CNA Financial worth $41,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 263.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

CNA Financial stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 45,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,423. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Bank of America raised shares of CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.