Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guild by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 123,099 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Guild Trading Up 3.3 %

Guild Profile

Shares of GHLD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302. Guild Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $632.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

