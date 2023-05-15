Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 209,215 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,215 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.32% of Universal Insurance worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UVE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 108.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 92,453 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

NYSE UVE traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.41. 44,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.00. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $330.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is -125.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,345,591 shares in the company, valued at $21,556,367.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $188,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,386,775.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $529,476. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Universal Insurance from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.