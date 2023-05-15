Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 12,930 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,020,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Loews accounts for about 2.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 0.43% of Loews worth $59,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 629.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 178,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 154,041 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Loews by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Up 0.0 %

L stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.52. 149,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $66.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

