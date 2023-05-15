Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,003 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 4.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 1.40% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $108,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.12. 314,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

